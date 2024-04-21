(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will have lawmakers sit late Monday to consider legislation on his flagship migration policy before he embarks on a European tour to defend his record on defense, as the UK prime minister seeks to regain momentum 10 days from a crucial set of local elections.

Sunak hopes passing a law declaring Rwanda a “safe” country will finally see him able to deport asylum seekers to the East African nation, a key test of his premiership after he pledged to stop boats carrying migrants from crossing the English channel.

The bill, which seeks to circumvent a Supreme Court ruling last year that the deportations were unlawful on human right grounds, has been stuck in a Parliamentary process known as ping pong for weeks as the House of Lords and the Commons disagreed on its content.

Sunak will urge peers and Members of Parliament to vote through the legislation, warning last week that he would make them sit as long as it takes on Monday night to pass the bill. It is possible the premier will hold a news conference in the day to urge lawmakers to back his law, as he seeks a moment of parliamentary drama that can gain control of the news agenda in Westminster after a turbulent time for the governing Conservatives. Another of its lawmakers, Mark Menzies, announced he was standing down at the election following misconduct allegations on Sunday.

Even if Sunak successfully passes the bill, his Tory colleagues fret there will be further dangers ahead, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, as the focus would then turn to whether the first deportation flights can leave. Downing Street aides hope the first flights can take place in May, but the timing and even the ability of the government to carry out the flights are far from certain.

If deportations are blocked by fresh legal challenges, then the law may be seen as having failed and Sunak’s chances of sending migrants to Rwanda before the election may be over. If they begin in small numbers yet Channel crossings continue to surge, it would suggest the policy isn’t the deterrent Sunak promised, emboldening right-wing party members who want to oust him.

On Tuesday, Sunak will head to Europe on a 48-hour visit where he’s expected to make announcements on defense policy. That’s an area of increasing interest to Tory Members of Parliament, some of whom have been calling for an increase to defense spending in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. More details of the trip are expected to be made public later on Monday.

The focus on migration and defense comes ahead of local elections on May 2, in which the Conservatives are expected to suffer heavy losses. Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party currently leads opinion polls by around 20 points and is on course to win power at a general election that must be held in the next 10 months.

Sunak’s internal critics have threatened to challenge his position as leader if the local election results suggest the party is on course for a wipeout at the general election. That underscores the premier’s need to set out his stall in the days before the May vote.

