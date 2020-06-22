(Bloomberg) -- Cutting a lucrative tax on sales could prove a costly gamble for U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak should he choose to deploy a stimulus measure last used in the depths of the financial crisis.

Speculation has been mounting that Sunak may reduce the main rate of value-added tax from the current 20% as early as next month to help kick start the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. An emergency cut is among many measures being considered by the Treasury, according to a person familiar with the matter, who suggested that decisions haven’t yet been taken.

Such a move would boost consumption and help power growth as the lockdown is eased, beleaguered retailers say. A temporary reduction may also bring forward spending on big-ticket items as consumers rush to take advantage of cheaper prices before VAT goes back up.

Even in normal times, though, the policy carries many risks -- and those are compounded by the current uncertainty over the future of traditional, bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Cost

The measure would be wildly expensive, particularly at a time when government spending is already ballooning. VAT generated 130 billion pounds ($161 billion) for the Treasury last year, making it one of the largest single sources of revenue.

The U.K. tax authority, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, estimates every percentage point drop in VAT would cost the Treasury about 7 billion pounds a year. A 2.5 percentage point cut would cost 17.5 billion pounds, equivalent to about a third of the cost of the government’s job furlough program.

Effectiveness

There are also questions over the effectiveness of a policy that may lead to only a small decrease in the price of many goods. The tax was last reduced in 2008 as part of a wider stimulus package announced by Labour Chancellor Alastair Darling. He temporarily lowered the rate to 15% from 17.5% for 13 months from December that year.

Some observers say the impact of that cut was limited. A 2009 survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP found almost four in five consumers said it hadn’t caused them to increase their spending. It was also “insignificant” compared to other factors such as economic uncertainty and a reduction in income -- two elements that also characterize the current crisis. Meanwhile, a paper for the Institute of Fiscal Studies suggested the move boosted aggregate consumption by less than 0.5%, and led to a drop in retail sales once it was reversed.

Who Benefits Most?

A final element is the impact of any cut on inequality. Studies suggest workers with the lowest incomes have experienced the greatest hit to earnings during the pandemic, pushing them further into debt while better-off households have in many cases been able to add to their savings. With many essential items already carrying zero or little VAT, a cut to the main rate will likely benefit those who already have the most disposable income.

