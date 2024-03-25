(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another special election after a Conservative lawmaker resigned over a lobbying scandal, threatening a fresh flash-point over his leadership ahead of a general election expected later this year.

Blackpool South Member of Parliament Scott Benton said on Tuesday that he was quitting rather than face a petition by his local voters that would have likely seen him ousted from his seat.

In February, Parliament’s standards committee ruled Benton had committed an “extremely serious breach” of rules governing lawmakers’ conduct, after he was filmed by undercover reporters for the Times newspaper saying he could ask questions in Parliament, leak a market-sensitive document and lobby government ministers on behalf of gambling industry investors.

The vote in Blackpool is a blow for Sunak because the Tories only won the seat by a slim majority of 3,690 in 2019, meaning opposition leader Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will be strong favorites to win the district, having overturned several considerably larger margins in recent by-elections, including two in February.

Labour currently lead the Tories by around 20 points in national opinion polls. A general election has to be held by the end of January 2025.

