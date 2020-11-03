(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak faces another expensive dilemma: write a blank check to support Scotland through the pandemic or risk bolstering support for independence north of the border.

The Scottish National Party accused Boris Johnson’s administration of prioritizing English jobs with its coronavirus financial aid after Sunak only extended a U.K.-wide wage support program when England was placed into a four-week partial lockdown.

The government in London has since issued conflicting messages on whether the support will be available to Scotland if it enters lockdown after England eases restrictions on Dec. 2. The prime minister told Parliament on Monday it “has to be right” for the aid to be available, only for Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick to backtrack hours later, saying Sunak will decide.

“We need clarity on this urgently today,” Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter. “Woolly words don’t pay people’s wages.”

Disjointed

While Sunak’s financial support measures cover all of the U.K., the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland run their own health policy, meaning lockdowns and social-distancing rules have been implemented at different times.

That’s why the Chancellor’s decision to extend his flagship furlough program, under which the state pays as much as 80% of people’s wages, to meet the needs of England’s lockdown carries huge political significance.

Brexit Promises Catch Up With Boris Johnson in Covid Hot spots

Sunak had resisted extending the program for weeks, even though Wales -- which entered its own “firebreaker lockdown” last month -- and regions of northern England facing tougher restrictions than the rest of the country, asked for the same level of support to apply.

In Scotland, the argument plays into the SNP’s separatist agenda, and even the leader of Johnson’s own Conservative Party in Scotland pressed him for a commitment on making the program available in future lockdowns outside England.

“The crucial answer that we need is whether it will be available to other nations of the United Kingdom if, in future, the science demands that further lockdowns are required anywhere in the country,” Douglas Ross, who represents the Scottish district of Moray, told Johnson. “If he cannot give that commitment, will he explain why it seems that an English job is more important than a Welsh, Northern Irish or Scottish one?”

