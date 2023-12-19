(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservative Party faces the prospect of a testing special election next year after a sitting former Tory lawmaker’s constituents voted to oust him following a suspension for bullying.

Just over 10,500 people in the central England district of Wellingborough signed up to a recall petition to remove Peter Bone, more than the threshold of 10% of voters required to trigger a by-election, according to results published by North Northamptonshire council late on Tuesday.

While Bone took 62% of the vote for the Tories, delivering them a majority of 18,540 in Wellingborough in the 2019 general election, the omens aren’t good for the ruling party. The Conservatives in the past two years have suffered a string of historic by-election losses, with both Labour and the Liberal Democrats overturning huge Tory majorities.

Moreover, a Deltapoll survey for Bloomberg this week showed that 56% of voters think Sunak generally breaks his promises and two thirds said this year has been a bad one for the UK.

Bone has represented the seat since 2005, but was ejected from the Parliamentary Tory Party in October after Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel found he’d “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of staff about a decade ago. Bone denied the allegations, but was suspended from the House of Commons for six weeks, triggering the recall petition.

“Despite serious allegations made against him, Peter Bone has dragged his constituents through a lengthy recall petition rather than doing the right thing and offering his resignation,” Labour’s party chair Anneliese Dodds said in a statement. “The people of Wellingborough now have the opportunity to vote for a fresh start.”

It would require a swing of almost 18% from the Tories for Labour to claim victory in the seat, a margin that might ordinarily appear insurmountable. But Labour have overcome a series of bigger margins in votes this year, and lead the Tories by about 20 points in national polls, fueling a sense that Keir Starmer’s party is on course to win the next general election, which is expected in 2024.

(Adds Labour comment in sixth paragraph. An earlier version corrected to say losses in third paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.