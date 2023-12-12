(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak staved off a potential rebellion from members of his Conservative Party, winning a parliamentary vote on legislation designed to green-light his signature plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

The House of Commons voted 313 to 269 to approve the general principles of Sunak’s bill Tuesday, less than a week after he introduced it. But he still faces a major challenge to get his anti-immigration legislation into law, after Tory Members of Parliament on the right of the party made clear they will try to change it in future votes expected in January.

Clearing the first hurdle will come as a relief for Sunak, who in recent days looked in real danger of becoming the first leader to lose at this stage of a bill in the Commons in almost four decades. Despite having a working majority of 56, the outcome hung in the balance due to deep Tory divisions.

The prime minister was ultimately aided by his right-wing critics opting merely to abstain, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and ex-Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick. The House of Commons record showed no Tories actually voting against the bill.

“That was a solid vote,” former Cabinet minister Therese Coffey told Sky News, referring to the majority of 44 MPs. “This issue has become rather totemic, but it’s great news. There’s a lot of details to be discussed in the next stages, but Rishi Sunak as prime minister should be very happy tonight.”

The UK is seeking to reduce a surge in asylum-seekers fleeing conflict and economic turmoil in Asia and Africa, with some 29,000 arriving so far this year, largely in dangerous small boats from neighboring France. Sunak has staked his premiership on “stopping the boats” and has vowed to push through the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda.

After the UK Supreme Court ruled the program unlawful last month, Sunak proposed the legislation to limit legal challenges to deportations. Ministers see the plan as a necessary deterrent, while creating a dividing line with the poll-leading Labour Party ahead of an election expected next year.

He faced a major battle to win over doubters on both sides of the Conservative Party. Right-wing factions wanted an even more hardline bill to prevent asylum-seekers having recourse to UK or international courts, even as Home Secretary James Cleverly said the proposed legislation was “very much pushing at the edge of the envelope” in keeping with international law.

“We reserve the right to vote against it” in the future, Mark Francois, who leads one of the right-wing Tory factions, told reporters in explaining the decision to abstain. He also indicated that Sunak told them he was willing to harden the bill, a line that will test the tolerance of more moderate Tories whose support is contingent on the legislation not being changed to appease the right.

Far from being over, Sunak is likely to face more internecine strife when the bill returns to Parliament next year. A working majority in the Commons of 56 means he would be defeated if 29 Tory MPs vote against him next time. The upper chamber, the House of Lords, is also expected to have objections.

The wrangling over Sunak’s Rwanda plan resembles past Tory skirmishes over Brexit, about the relative power of Parliament, UK sovereignty and the government’s right to opt out of international norms. That should be safe ground for Sunak, who voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Instead, his struggle to implement the policy has undermined his authority.

“The Conservatives’ civil war is continuing, and the country is paying the price for this chaos,” Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement. “Today’s debate shows how weak Rishi Sunak is with this Tory psychodrama now dragging on into the New Year.”

Sunak inherited the Rwanda deportation policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a way to curb crossings via the English Channel. When the the plan was set out in April 2022, Sunak — then Chancellor of the Exchequer — raised concerns about its effectiveness, value for money and on ethical grounds, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg.

Yet after taking office just over a year ago, Sunak embraced it as his advisers saw the deportation policy as a way of turning around the Tories’ slumping popularity. Polls typically rank immigration among the top concerns among voters, although there are caveats in the way the issue is framed, as well as public misunderstanding about the Rwanda plan.

Sunak has persisted with the policy despite the Supreme Court’s intervention, which was based on the risk that asylum seekers could be forcibly returned by Rwanda to their home countries. The government’s new legislation is designed to override the court’s objections by declaring Rwanda a safe country, a controversial move that has been criticized for seeking to change the balance of power between Parliament and the judiciary.

With the Conservatives unable to shift stubborn poll numbers, the Rwanda policy also risks becoming a political albatross, having already led to Jenrick’s resignation as immigration minister. Tory infighting over the plan is morphing into a broader battle for the leadership of the party.

The legislation will now face further votes in January when Parliament returns from its winter recess.

Cleverly told Sky News on Wednesday that it wouldn’t make sense for Conservative MPS who didn’t think the bill went far enough to keep it off the statute books. “We, of course, are more than willing to listen to good faith amendments that are designed to make the bill better keep it within the bounds of international law,” he said.

