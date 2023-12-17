(Bloomberg) --

Hello again. Here’s what we’re taking about heading into the week before Christmas.

The big hearing: After his day of la dolce vita in Rome on Saturday — including agreeing on a migration deal with Giorgia Meloni — PM Rishi Sunak is cramming for Tuesday’s testimony to the powerful Liaison Committee. The panel, which made up of chairs of select committees, promotes effective scrutiny of government. There’s plenty on the agenda, from the economy to unspecified “global issues” to a recap of COP28 and other energy developments.

The big indicators: UK inflation data on Wednesday is likely to show price pressures eased further in November, undershooting the Bank of England’s forecast. Bloomberg Economics expects the central bank to start cutting rates in June. Retail sales come Friday and may be boosted by cost-of-living payments distributed in November to low-income households. In the green shoots department, ebbing price pressures are finally pushing up consumer confidence, and companies have reported the strongest growth in six months.

The big questions: It’s been a challenging few months for Sadiq Khan, as Emily Ashton and Eamon Farhat reported in their recent profile of the London mayor. On Thursday he’ll face queries from London Assembly members for the final time in 2023, with “different ways of policing protests” a likely hot topic after recent massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The big ask: Foreign Secretary David Cameron warns that “too many civilians have been killed” in Israel’s two-month bombardment of Gaza. He penned a joint article in the Sunday Times with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in pursuit of a “sustainable” cease-fire. That comes as Israel is under more pressure to get its hostages home after three captives were mistakenly killed by its military.

The big breach: The UK has been lax on sanctions enforcement since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, failing to levy a single financial penalty in hundreds of suspected cases, as Jonathan Browning reports. The news comes as Kyiv struggles to obtain the next round of military aid commitments from the US and the EU as war nears the two-year mark.The big payday: Ryanair’s long-time CEO Michael O’Leary could soon be in for a massive bonus. The Financial Times reported that the Irishman stands to earn share options valued at about €100 million if the budget carrier’s shares can hold above 21 euros for 28 straight days. After rising 50% this year, the chances are looking quite good.

The big season: If your holiday shopping leans toward the last minute, check out Kate Krader’s guide to some of the best food-and-drink-related gifts, from sumptuous hampers to baking workshops at an on-trend New York-style bread maker. In good news for the long-suffering hospitality industry, Christmas parties are back in a big way.

ICYM our Big Take: Wall Street encouraged nations in Africa, Latin America and Asia to borrow. Now persistently high interest rates could spur a 2024 reckoning. Fair to say that a debt crisis brewing across the developing world — from Bolivia to Zambia — won’t be neatly contained, as Ezra Fieser and Yinka Ibukun report.

And finally, a growing number of globally-mobile ultrawealthy Chinese youth are returning to the mainland — breaking from their recent pursuit of overseas jobs and foreign citizenship. Can “stay humble, stay quiet” work for their generation? Bloomberg’s Oanh Ha and Selina Xu explain on the Big Take podcast. You can listen on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Terminal.

Your briefing will take a rest over Christmas and be back in January. Happy holidays to all — keep the cards and letters coming.

