U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak can afford more than 10 billion pounds ($13 billion) of annual giveaways to help consumers through the cost of living crisis.

Sunak presents his Spring statement on Wednesday against an improved backdrop for the public finances, with borrowing in the fiscal year ending this month on track to be as much as 30 billion pounds below the level his officials had forecast.

A strong labor market and a larger overall size of the economy have put the public finances on a sounder footing than anticipated, leaving Sunak room for maneuver while preserving his emergency buffer. He could also bank some of the extra money to spend closer to the next election.

“The absolute priority should be protecting the most vulnerable,” Tim Pitt, a partner at Flint Global and a former adviser to past chancellors Sajid Javid and Philip Hammond, said on Bloomberg Radio. “He’s going to want to hold back some headroom for nearer the election, for pre-election giveaways.”

Tax receipts this year have been 37 billion pounds higher than forecast due to “a revenue-rich recovery,” according to James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Bloomberg Economics now expects the deficit to fall to about 35 billion pounds by the middle of the decade rather than the 46 billion pounds forecast in October. That’s in spite of a substantial hit coming from the cost of servicing the national debt after a leap in interest rates and inflation.

The result would allow Sunak to provide support for hard-pressed households and businesses struggling with a surge in energy prices. He could also deliver longer-term tax cuts, economists say.

Self-imposed fiscal rules require Sunak to have debt falling as a share of economy and stop borrowing for day-to-day spending within three years. He’s expected to do so with more spare room than the Office for Budget Responsibility estimated five months ago.

In the short term, rising inflation and higher interest rates will blow a hole in the public finances. Every percentage point increase in inflation and rates adds 17 billion pounds to debt-servicing costs, according to official calculations.

Bloomberg Economics expects borrowing in 2022-23, which starts next month, to be 20 billion pounds higher that projected in October. Oxford Economics says it will be 25 billion pounds worse.

But as the chancellor’s borrowing rules do not apply until 2024-25, he can afford short-term help for businesses and households to protect them against soaring energy costs.

On Wednesday, Sunak is expected to reveal a multi billion-pound short-term rescue package that may include

An above-planned increase in working-age benefits and pensions to protect the most vulnerable, costing as much 9 billion pounds according to the Resolution Foundation

An increase in the threshold at which payroll taxes are levied, at a cost of up to 4 billion pounds

A cut in fuel duty of 5 pence a liter

Covid support measures such as a temporary value-added tax reduction for hospitality extended beyond April

Further state-backed loan schemes to help smaller businesses with working capital

Turning to the longer term, the chancellor is expected to replace the 12 billion pound super-deduction tax break for business investment, which expires in March 2023.

An increase in the threshold at which payroll taxes are levied would also mark a first step in Sunak’s ambition to cut taxes on households. However, the move would not entirely reverse the controversial 12 billion-pound national insurance contributions increase scheduled for April.

The Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank with close ties to the ruling Conservative Party, has suggested that raising the threshold for paying NICs from 9,880 pounds to 11,284 pounds, “would completely protect low and median earners -- those on 27,500 pounds and below.” Such a move would cost around 4.5 billion pounds, it estimates.

The government wants to replace the super-deduction with a permanent relief on as much as half the cost of capital spending by business.

The two policies would cost around 10 billion pounds a year. The government has also committed to removing 5.5 billion pounds a year of “wasteful spending” and pumping the money “directly back into vital public services.” The efficiency drive could cover public-sector pay rises and other permanent inflation-related costs.

Bloomberg Economics estimates that Sunak will have an extra 11 billion pounds to spend in 2024-25, the year his borrowing rule bites. Oxford Economics estimates the headroom will be 12 billion pounds. Goldman Sachs has said it could be 45 billion pounds.

Spending all his additional headroom would still leave the chancellor with a surplus for emergencies, with tax revenue exceeding non-investment spending by around 25 billion pounds.

The public finances have proved more resilient than expected. With 11 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year completed, borrowing is 26 billion pounds lower than the OBR forecast.

