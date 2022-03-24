(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s high-spending response to the pandemic made him a front-runner in the race to succeed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But his decision Wednesday to bank financial firepower rather than use it to help Britons facing a record hit to living standards has taken some of the shine off. Facing a growing public backlash, even members of the ruling Conservative Party said Sunak should have done more, and some privately worried the party’s electoral prospects have been damaged.

U.K. Treasury to Raise $36 Billion More Tax Despite Sunak’s Cuts

The war in Ukraine had largely driven into the background speculation that Johnson could be ousted over allegations that parties in his office broke coronavirus lockdown rules. Tories who had previously called for him to resign have backed away in the face of geopolitical tensions.

The immediate threat of a leadership challenge may have eased further after Sunak’s Spring Statement drew criticism for failing to alleviate a burgeoning cost-of-living crisis for the country’s neediest. The lack of additional support for poor households will push 1.3 million Britons into absolute poverty next year, including 500,000 children, the Resolution Foundation think tank said.

Instead of raising benefit payments and scrapping a planned levy to fund the National Health Service -- which many Tories had demanded -- Sunak announced a package of measures including a pledge to cut taxes in two years, just as the U.K. is set to hold its next general election and when he might conceivably have had a chance to take over from Johnson.

That led one Tory MP to privately complain that Sunak was using a fiscal event to burnish his own credentials as both a fiscally conservative and tax-cutting chancellor, traits typically associated with the party of Margaret Thatcher.

Election Gamble

In effect, Sunak -- who also raised the threshold at which the new health levy kicks in and cut fuel duty by 5 pence a liter for a year -- is gambling that holding back spending now to fund giveaways ahead of the next general election due by 2024 will be a winning strategy.

That is not a given, and Tory MPs fear that as voters emerge from two years of financial support during the pandemic, they will not accept Sunak’s call for fiscal prudence to let the public finances recover.

There’s also growing alarm at how Sunak appears to have misjudged the public mood. The chancellor is known for his slick branding, and rose to public prominence with the “Eat Out to Help Out” program subsidizing pandemic diners at restaurants -- many of which used his image for advertising.

Yet his photo op late Wednesday to highlight the drop in fuel duty backfired, leaving Sunak struggling to show he understands ordinary Britons.

The chancellor, who is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys Ltd., was photographed filling up a Kia Rio at Sainsbury’s, and then filmed holding a contactless payment card to a barcode scanner to try to pay.

Borrowed Car

Amid ridicule on Twitter, a person familiar with the matter was forced to clarify that Sunak had borrowed a car from a worker at the supermarket, and paid for the fuel himself.

Meanwhile lobby groups across the political spectrum united in criticizing Sunak’s budget, pointing out that it will do little to help people struggling to pay their bills.

Sunak’s Tax Cuts for U.K. Leave Seven in Eight Set to Pay More

Some Tory MPs said they are concerned about losing support at local elections in May, which come a month after a surge in electricity bills, and more seriously for the party, ceding marginal seats at the next general election.

Sunak’s new health levy is especially unpopular in some northern England seats which swung to Johnson’s Tories from Labour in 2019, and which the opposition party hopes to retake. The Northern Echo newspaper, based in Darlington, ran its response on the front page: “Is that it?”

Backlash

Even Conservative-leaning national newspapers carried negative headlines, leaving an audibly rattled Sunak to defend his response during the government’s morning broadcast round on Thursday.

“It’s impossible for any chancellor, any government to try and solve those problems or to fully compensate” for the impact of inflation, he told the BBC.

Sunak is paying the price for a “failure of empathy,” Polly Mackenzie, head of the Demos cross-party think tank and a former adviser to former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, a Liberal Democrat, said on Twitter. “You need to model policy from the citizen perspective not just on the scorecard.”

The fear among Tories is that voters won’t forgive the government if they think it could have done more to help now -- even if there are handouts in the future. One former minister said they expect the chancellor to have to intervene before his budget statement in the fall.

Leadership Question

Still, some Tory MPs -- while still critical of his decisions -- said an economic recovery would boost Sunak’s leadership credentials, warning against writing him off as a future prime minister.

The problem for Sunak is that Johnson suddenly looks stronger than he has in months. And the prime minister’s own instincts, for eye-catching infrastructure projects and an ambitious plan to “level up” the U.K.’s poorest districts with the wealthiest, are far from the fiscal conservatism Sunak champions.

The praise for the chancellor offered by his predecessor George Osborne -- who is forever associated in Britain with austerity measures after the financial crisis -- is likely to have done Sunak few favors.

