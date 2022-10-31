(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing ahead with plans to give ministers the power to overrule regulators in matters of “significant public interest,” despite vocal resistance from the City of London’s two top financial watchdogs.

The Treasury said Monday it will introduce the call-in power to the Financial Services and Markets Bill, the UK’s post-Brexit framework for banks, insurers and asset managers that has taken years to prepare and is now going through Parliament.

The move “will enable the Treasury to direct a regulator to make, amend or revoke rules where there are matters of significant public interest,” the finance ministry said in a statement. “The government has always been clear that this is a safety valve that must be balanced with clear accountability, appropriate democratic input and transparent oversight.”

The confirmation comes after the bosses of Prudential Regulatory Authority and Financial Conduct Authority used their speeches at last Thursday’s Mansion House dinner to warn the government not to undermine their authority with the proposal. The precise details of the government’s plans remain under wraps and could still be watered down.

Read More: UK’s Top Market Regulators Warn Government Off Call-In Power

The Financial Times reported the news earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.