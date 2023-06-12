(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday keep up his push to give Britain a leading role in global regulation of artificial intelligence, while warning industry leaders the nation must act quickly to retain its position as one of the world’s tech capitals.

“Already we’ve seen AI help the paralyzed to walk; and discover superbug-killing antibiotics – and that’s just the beginning,” Sunak is due to say, according to remarks released by his office. “The possibilities are extraordinary. But we must – and we will – do it safely.”

“I want to make the UK not just the intellectual home, but the geographical home of global AI safety regulation.”

Sunak wants Britain to have a larger role in the AI debate and harbors hopes of establishing a global watchdog in London, something he discussed with US President Joe Biden in his visit to the White House last week. Sunak is considering tech entrepreneur Ian Hogarth to lead a body overseeing the use of AI Sky News reported on Sunday, without saying how it got the information.

“We must act – and act quickly – if we want not only to retain our position as one of the world’s tech capitals,” Sunak will say. “That is my goal. And I feel a sense of urgency and responsibility to make sure we seize it.”

