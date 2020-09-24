Sep 24, 2020
Sunak Leaves the U.K. Jobs Market Facing a Harsh Reality
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s Job Support Scheme gives companies something to think about, according to Bloomberg Economics. Under the scheme, businesses will have to pay employees who work a third of normal hours 55% of their regular pay, with the government forking out 22% and the employee losing 23% of their income. Instead a company may decide to keep fewer employees on full time, paying the wages that match their output.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.