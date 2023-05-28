(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is seeking an agreement with supermarkets to introduce price caps on basic food items like bread and milk in order to tackle inflation, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The proposals are at “drawing board stage,” the Telegraph said, citing a person affiliated with Downing Street it did not identify. Participation by retailers would be voluntary, the Telegraph reported.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, health secretary Steve Barclay said the government was “working constructively with supermarkets” to address food prices and the cost of living, and in a way that was “very mindful to the impact on suppliers.”

“My understanding, based on the discussions last night, is this is about having constructive discussions with supermarkets about how we work together, not about any element of compulsion,” Barclay said.

The proposal comes amid growing government concern over pressure on household finances from inflation and rising borrowing costs. Sunak has made reducing consumer prices a centerpiece of government policy and has pledged to get inflation to around 5% by the end of the year. The inflation rate was at 8.7% in April, down from more than 10% at the start of the year.

If introduced, a cap would be the strongest attempt in managing supermarket prices since controls established by conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath in the 1970s.

The proposal is reminiscent of an agreement made in France, where the country’s retailers had agreed to charge the “lowest possible amount” for some essential food products. Earlier this month, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced an extension of the initiative.

Read more: French Retailers Agree to Margin Hit to Curb Food Inflation

(Adds comments from health secretary Steve Barclay in third and fourth paragraphs)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.