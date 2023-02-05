(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is prepared to withdraw from an international human rights treaty in a bid to crack down on illegal immigration, The Times reported.

Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman could unveil new immigration legislation within weeks, after being warned that 65,000 illegal migrants are expected to enter the UK this year. The pair are prepared to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights — known as the ECHR — before the general election if judges in Strasbourg rule that the new plans are unlawful, the report said.

A threat to withdraw from the ECHR would draw a sharp dividing line between Sunak’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour party — underlining the prime minister’s hardline stance on immigration. Sunak pledged to fix the UK’s “broken” asylum systems and crack down on illegal boat crossings from France before winning the Tory leadership race last year.

Official estimates show illegal migration will rise 50% this year from 2022, according to The Times. That’s because large numbers of people are seeking to move from central Asia through Turkey and into Europe, the report added.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.