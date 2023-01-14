(Bloomberg) --

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a revolt from Conservative Party legislators over plans to scrap thousands of EU laws by the end of the year, The Times reported, citing interviews with the lawmakers.

Conservative MPs who’ve signed a cross-party amendment to the Retained EU Law Bill include former Brexit Secretary David Davis and former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland. The group cited concerns that up to 4,000 EU laws will be removed from the British statute books without scrutiny by lawmakers, according to the report.

The government will inevitably have to abandon its plans when the legislation reaches the upper chamber of Parliament as there are significant concerns about the plans raised by members of the House of Lords, The Times cited a senior government source as saying.

