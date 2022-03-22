(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak plans to help British families struggling with a surge in energy prices and the cost of living, adding to 21 billion pounds ($28 billion) of measures already announced.

The U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer will use his Spring Statement on Wednesday to promise “security for working families as we help with the cost of living,” according to a Treasury statement late Tuesday. Sunak will also say Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine includes “strengthening our economy here at home.”

With inflation already at a three-decade high and forecast to go higher, Sunak is trying to juggle competing demands. He’s under intense political pressure from his own Conservative Party as well as the Labour opposition to tackle a snowballing cost-of-living crisis while delivering on pledges to cut taxes by 2024 and to get to grips with the record debt pile built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

A price cap on energy bills and taxes are both set to jump next month, and the war in Ukraine has put further upward pressure on prices. That’s led business lobby groups, politicians and consumer advocates to call for more government measures to lighten the burden on households and companies facing soaring bills.

There was some good news for Sunak on Tuesday when public sector finance statistics showed the budget deficit running 26 billion pounds ($34 billion) below official forecasts for the first 11 months of the tax year.

While that gives him scope to boost giveaways for struggling Britons, he’ll also stress the importance on Wednesday of “more resilient public finances,” according to the Treasury. That suggests the chancellor doesn’t intend to splurge all of the extra cash.

Read More: Sunak Under Pressure as U.K. Prices Surge: Here Are His Options

His most likely options for action include a cut to fuel duty, which would ease the pain at the pumps with petrol prices at records, and raising the threshold at which people start paying national insurance, a payroll tax that’s set to rise by 1.25 percentage points next month to pay for health and social care costs. Sunak has repeatedly pushed back against calls from the opposition and his own party to scrap that tax hike.

Sunak is also under pressure to do more to help consumers with domestic energy bills, which are set to surge by 54% next month when a new price cap takes effect. But the Chancellor already unveiled a 9-billion pound package of measures in February, and officials have signaled he’s unlikely to do more before the next planned change in the price cap in October. The Treasury said its measures to help with the cost of living for this year and next, total 21 billion pounds, including freezing duties on fuel and alcohol.

As well as calling on Sunak to reverse tack on national insurance, the opposition Labour Party says he should impose a windfall tax on the profits oil and gas companies. The government has said that would threaten the competitiveness of the domestic industry, which it is trying to boost in order to reduce the U.K.’s dependence on energy supplies form abroad.

Ahead of Sunak’s statement, Labour accused Sunak of being a “high-tax Chancellor” who has raised taxes by more than any other British finance minister in half a century. That’s likely to rankle with Sunak, who has repeatedly said he stands for low taxation -- but in fact has put the country’s tax burden on track to be its highest since the 1950s.

The Chancellor said last week that he wants to use tax cuts to stimulate the private sector to invest in equipment, training and research and development.

According to the Treasury, Sunak on Wednesday will “set out how the government plans to create a new culture of enterprise, with the private sector training more, investing more, and innovating more.”

That may be a hint that the Chancellor plans to further extend breaks for investment expenditure by companies, building on a two-year so-called super deduction that he unveiled a year go. The incentive allows companies that invest to reduce their taxable profits by 130% of the amount invested, and has been described by Sunak as “the biggest business tax cut in modern British history.”

The U.K.’s biggest business lobby, the Confederation of British Industry, has called for the deduction to be made permanent, at a lower rate of 100%. “Incentivizing investment far beyond political cycles is the best way of creating truly sustainable growth,” CBI Chief Economist Rain Newton-Smith said late on Tuesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.