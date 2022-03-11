(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak isn’t planning fresh measures to help Britons cope with rising energy bills, even as calls grow from within his own Conservative Party for the U.K. Treasury to take further action to tackle a cost-of-living crisis that’s been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Britain’s finance minister plans to stick with a 9 billion-pound ($11.8 billion) package of support for domestic consumers unveiled in February, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity about internal discussions. That’s because rising prices as a result of the war in Ukraine won’t affect the level of a new energy price cap that starts next month, they said.

Sunak faces a growing clamor from businesses, his own Tories and opposition politicians to alleviate a squeeze on household and company budgets as the war threatens to push inflation even further up from January’s three-decade high of 5.5%. Bloomberg economists now say it could reach 10% later this year.

Moreover, Britons are already due to see a 1.25 percentage-point increase in payroll taxes in April, as well being hit by a 54% increase in the energy price cap.

Pressure is ratcheting up on the chancellor of the exchequer ahead of a statement he’s due to deliver in the House of Commons on March 23 about the state of the U.K. economy -- a moment that gives an opportunity to provide fresh help for struggling households and businesses.

The measures announced by Sunak in February are designed to offset about half of the 693-pound increase in the price cap. They included a 200-pound upfront discount on bills starting October which is effectively a loan, repayable over 5 years, and a 150-pound council tax rebate for 80% of homes in England. The price cap is due to rise again in October, and could jump by another 83%, according to Aurora Energy Research Ltd.

But critics say that’s not enough, especially with inflation at current levels and oil prices close to a 14-year high. The chancellor faces calls to cut value-added tax on both petrol and energy bills, and businesses are also asking for more help, such as through a six-month extension of a state-backed recovery loan program or a business equivalent of the energy relief given to households.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Tory lawmaker Robert Halfon asked Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to urge Sunak to consider a tax rebate on fuel sold to motorists in gas stations. Another Conservative, Richard Fuller, called for more government support for home insulation to help cute domestic energy needs, and a third, Bernard Jenkin, called for help on energy bills for businesses to supplement the package for households.

“We are facing a crisis in energy bigger than the oil price shock of the 1970s and it is likely to have as big an impact, or a bigger impact, on our economy,” Jenkin said.

The Treasury declined to comment on whether Sunak would take action on VAT or help companies with energy costs.

“We have backed businesses throughout the pandemic,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We will continue to stand firmly behind them in the months ahead.”

