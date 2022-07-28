(Bloomberg) --

Rishi Sunak pledged to toughen planning restrictions on the green belt if he becomes UK prime minister, as he bids to win support in Conservative heartlands.

Sunak, the underdog in the Tory leadership runoff race with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, said he would stop local authorities from requesting changes to green belt boundaries as they seek land for development. Local planners would be ordered to automatically reject any proposals to change the green belt, he said, he said on Thursday in a statement.

The planning policy in a Sunak government would be “brownfield, brownfield, brownfield,” he said. “Over the last few years we’ve seen too many examples of local councils circumventing the views of residents by taking land out of the green belt for development, but I will put a stop to it.”

The former Chancellor of The Exchequer is trying to make inroads into Truss’s wide polling lead among Tory Party members as he bids to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Earlier this week he pledged to scrap value added tax on domestic energy bills, a reversal of his policy when he was in government.

His announcement on planning policy appears designed to win over Tory members in the party’s rural and suburban heartlands who are typically opposed to large-scale development projects. Sunak’s campaign cited analysis from the House of Commons Library showing the green belt had shrunk by 1% since 2006 as justification for further planning restrictions.

Johnson’s government struggled to implement a planning policy that enabled a significant ramping up of housebuilding while satisfying Conservative voters in leafy areas who opposed further development -- so called NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard).

Former Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick’s ill-fated planning reforms aimed at boosting housebuilding were unpopular with Tory MPs were blamed for the Tories losing the Chesham and Amersham by-election to the Liberal Democrats.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.