(Bloomberg) -- UK Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened an inquiry into whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak failed to declare a relevant interest.

The probe relates to a verbal exchange about childcare policy between the prime minister and a panel of senior members of the House of Commons on March 28th, a person familiar with the matter said. Sunak was asked by the committee if he had any interest to declare on the matter, to which he replied: “No,” despite his wife Akshata Murty owns a minority stake in a childcare company called Koru Kids.

“I would like to clarify for the Parliamentary record that this interest has rightly been declared to the Cabinet Office,” Sunak said in a letter to the committee seen by Bloomberg.

While the investigation is unlikely to pose a major threat to the prime minister, it provides a distraction from his rhetoric about competent government, and focuses attention on the wealth and outside interests of his family, which has proved a thorny issue for him in the past.

The probe, which will look at whether the premier complied with paragraph six of the code of conduct governing Members of Parliament, was opened on Thursday, according to a brief statement on the commissioner’s website. Greenberg’s office declined to provide further details.

The relevant parliamentary rule stipulates that MPs “must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders.”

Sunak’s office said it will cooperate with the commissioner. “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a Ministerial interest,” it said in a statement.

