Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is setting out U.K. spending plans for the next year together with new forecasts underscoring the destructive toll wrought on the economy by the coronavirus.

“Our health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun,” Sunak told Parliament. “So our immediate priority is to protect people’s lives and livelihoods.”

The Treasury chief’s statement to lawmakers on Wednesday begins the British state’s painful reckoning with the financial consequences of the pandemic, with some tough decisions on how to address a budget deficit ballooning toward a postwar high of 400 billion pounds ($533 billion).

With the country on course for the worst slump in economic output in three centuries, and renewed lockdowns threatening further damage, the chancellor is focusing on support for jobs and the unemployed, plowing tens of billions of pounds into infrastructure spending, and ensuring the health care system can cope with a resurgent wave of infections.

How Sunak delivers on his task may set the tone for the ruling Conservative Party’s approach to the fiscal legacy of the coronavirus. While the spending review isn’t a tax event, Treasury-watchers will listen for signals about how he plans to return the public finances to a more stable track in the longterm, including hints at future tax rises.

Outcomes to difficult choices that the chancellor may reveal include limits on public sector pay and a controversial potential cut in international development aid both on the cards.

But there’s also spending aplenty. Measures trailed in advance of Sunak’s speech include 4.3 billion pounds to help the unemployed back into work, 3.7 billion pounds for schools and further education colleges, and the same amount for hospitals.

The most noteworthy announcement has been the biggest uptick in defense spending in three decades: a four-year, 24 billion-pound investment in the country’s armed forces.

“You will not see austerity next week,” Sunak told Sky News on Sunday. “What you will see is an increase in government spending on day-to-day public services, quite a significant one, coming on the increase that we had last year.”

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“He can either emphasize that the government will continue to support the economy next year, or signal he will soon need to start repairing the public finances.”

-Dan Hanson

A new infrastructure strategy is expected to detail planned projects to deliver on 100 billion pounds of infrastructure projects pledged over the course of the five-year Parliament that started last December. Sunak will also unveil a new financial institution to help attract private money into such programs.

Sunak has found himself spending in a way that no Conservative chancellor would easily countenance. As of July, costs totalling 200 billion pounds had been racked up or earmarked to tackle the virus and support jobs and businesses through the crisis.

More borrowing will be needed. Later on Wednesday, Britain’s Debt Management Office will announce almost 100 billion pounds ($133 billion) of extra issuance for the December-March period, taking the annual total to 482.8 billion pounds, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 12 primary gilt dealers.

That’s more than twice the previous record set during the financial crisis -- a tally that would cause borrowing costs to spike if it weren’t for the Bank of England’s bond-buying program that has helped to curb the yield on 10-year bonds by about 50 basis points.

The increase in defense spending and the potential cut in foreign aid might cheer traditional Conservatives in a country where 60% of voters think too much is spent on overseas development, according to the most recent survey data from YouGov.

Sunak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have all refused to deny media reports that the chancellor is planning to cut such aid, which is currently enshrined in law at 0.7% of gross national income -- totalling 15.2 billion pounds in 2019.

That prospect has dismayed some Conservatives who say it will hamper renewed efforts to display Britain’s global outlook just as Brexit takes effect. A lawmaker rebellion that conceivably could include former ministers including Andrew Mitchell, Tobias Ellwood and Harriett Baldwin might erupt if a change in the law is needed.

“Abandoning the 0.7% target for aid would be a moral, strategic and political mistake,” former prime minister David Cameron said. “I completely understand the need to keep spending under control but the aid budget is already falling because it is linked to the size of our economy. I hope the PM will stick to his clear manifesto promise, maintain U.K. leadership and save lives.”

Sunak may mollify Conservatives seeking signs of fiscal restraint if he delivers on a freeze or cap in pay for about 3.7 million public-sector workers, which people familiar with the matter said he was considering. A three-year freeze could save 15.3 billion pounds, while a 1% limit on pay rises could save roughly half that, according to the Centre for Policy Studies.

