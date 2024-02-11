(Bloomberg) -- In his latest bid to win back support ahead a general election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken to repeatedly warning that Labour leader Keir Starmer would take Britain “back to square one.” Problem is, many Britons are nostalgic for the last time the opposition party was in power.

Sunak has come to increasingly rely on the “square one” slogan in recent weeks, urging voters in almost ever public appearance and campaign video to “stick to the plan.” Conservative Party insiders said the idea was to find a simple narrative to attract voters, similar to the “get Brexit done” campaign in 2019 that propelled Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, to a landslide victory.

This time, however, the Tories must overcome widespread public dissatisfaction as political problems pile up after 14 years of Conservative rule, a period of growing political instability and stagnating real incomes. Labour is leading by roughly 20 percentage points in public opinion polls, a gap that’s remained largely unchanged for more than year.

This year’s “square one” campaign is overseen by Sunak’s chief strategist, Isaac Levido, who was also in charge in 2019. It’s designed to sway voters worried that a Labour government would enact costly left-wing policies. The power of that classic Tory attack line was demonstrated on Thursday, when Starmer announced he was dramatically scaling back his green-investment pledge to £4.7 billion ($5.9 billion) annually from £28 billion.

Still, even some Conservatives have found the “square one” analogy baffling, because it risks underscoring how much voters in the country of 67 million want change. Moreover, many believe things were better during “New Labour” under Tony Blair, as memories of better public services and a stronger pound supplant the uproar over Britain’s handling of the financial crisis and the Iraq War.

Some 75% of Britons think the UK is in a worse state now than when the last Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, left office in 2010, according to a YouGov survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted last month. Just 7% of respondents said the country was in a better state.

In that period, Britain has left the European Union and cycled through five prime ministers. Legal immigration and National Health Service waiting lists have soared to all-time highs. The tax burden has reached a level not seen since the 1950s, driven in part by spending to help soften the blow of Covid-19 and surging energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“‘Let’s not go back to square one’ is a high-risk strap line for the Conservatives,” said Luke Tryl, UK director of the More in Common research agency. “We know many voters would gladly like to go back to a period before the political turmoil of recent years and when Britain didn’t seem as broken.”

The weekly House of Commons exchange between party leaders on Wednesday showed how easily Labour can redirect the blows back at the Conservatives. Sunak used the “square one” line three times during his roughly 30 minutes at the dispatch box, but Starmer also borrowed the phrase while mocking the government’s plan to reverse a drop in dentists providing public services.

“After 14 years of neglect, this recovery plan is just a desperate attempt to try to recover back to square one,” Starmer said.

Even property tycoon and Conservative Party donor Nick Candy signaled this week he’d support Labour getting its chance in power, as he praised Starmer’s business ties and criticized Tory infighting. “It’s probably time for a change,” Candy, who donated £100,000 to the Conservatives in March 2020 when Johnson was leader, told Bloomberg’s In the City podcast.

Conservative strategists argue they’re playing the long game in an election that Sunak says won’t be held until the second half of the year.

While Nov. 14 had been widely discussed in the party as a potential election date, Cabinet ministers are now considering December as an option. That’s because the government doesn’t want a campaign overshadowed by Donald Trump’s likely bid for the White House at the same time, and because the party could leverage its annual conference starting late September.

Sunak can wait until January, but that has been all but ruled out because the Tories fear dispirited local councilors who might have lost their seats in local elections in May — another possible time for the national vote — would be unwilling to drop leaflets over the winter holidays.

By the autumn the economy could be in a much different place, with inflation expected to fall near the Bank of England’s 2% target and markets pricing in as many as three interest rate cuts.

That’s the point the Tories’ “square one” slogan is designed to make. Levido has told ministerial aides all communications will stem from the strap line, which has been heavily focus-grouped, people familiar with the matter said.

The party hopes it will mean different things to different sets of voters. Older voters are meant to equate “back to square one” with the time Labour lost power in 2010 after the global financial crisis; younger voters may understand it as a warning not to throw away the post-pandemic recovery.

There are some planned interventions. For example, before voters go to the polls the Tories will have reminded them about the infamous note left by Labour to the incoming Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2010: “I’m afraid there is no money.” It was meant to be tongue-in-cheek and something of a political tradition, but has become a go-to for Conservative attacks.

While the Conservatives trail in the polls, some strategists see Labour’s lead as vulnerable to Tory efforts to win over “don’t know” voters in the surveys. The party is also confident about fundraising, having raised £16.5 million in donations in the last four months, a person familiar with the matter said.

But there are skeptics who have resigned themselves to losing the election, according to MPs and Tory aides. They fear the “square one” strategy is flawed because, they say, many voters who remember the aftermath of the financial crisis will also recall Britain’s last sustained economic boom under Blair.

It’s also just months since Sunak branded himself as the “change” candidate in a since aborted attempt at a political reboot. Given that attempt fell flat, the “square one” slogan is likely the best option the prime minister has for winning back Conservative-leaning undecided voters who hold doubts about putting Labour in charge of the economy, according to Tryl.

“Getting that group back alone won’t win the election,” he said. “But it could stop a landslide defeat.”

