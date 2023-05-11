(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s retreat from a pledge to scrap all European Union Law sparked a backlash in the ruling Conservative Party, with former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg comparing the UK prime minister to the Borgias — a Renaissance Italian family that became a byword for cruelty, immorality and lust for power.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said on Wednesday that the government will remove a sunset clause from legislation making its way through Parliament that would have removed all EU law from the UK statute book by year-end. When Sunak stood last year for the party leadership, he promised to review or repeal 2,400 EU laws in his first 100 days in office, issuing a campaign video showing EU documents being shredded.

“He has broken his word…. Politicians need to stick to what they say they will do,” Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio on Thursday. “It’s no good being holier than thou if you then end up behaving like a Borgia.”

Rees-Mogg’s comments illustrate the challenge faced by Sunak’s government to balance the wishes of right-wing Conservatives against the demands of business groups — which had said the wholesale scrapping of EU laws risked unintended consequences by creating legal voids.

Pro-Brexit Conservative MPs met with Chief Whip Simon Hart — who’s responsible for party discipline — late Wednesday to express their fury at the scaled-back plans, according to attendees who requested anonymity discussing a private meeting. Critics argue that the legislation being amended — the Retained EU Law Bill — is critical to showcasing the benefits of Brexit by cutting bureaucracy.

‘Missed Opportunity’

Since Sunak made his pledge, officials have uncovered hundreds more EU laws on the UK books, taking the total to about 4,000. Badenoch said that rather than scrapping them all this year, ministers will instead publish a list of about 600 laws to be revoked by December. A further 500 will be repealed by other legislation in the works, she said.

She blamed the delay on civil servants for focusing on which laws should be preserved rather than those which should be scrapped.

“I decided a new approach was needed; one that will ensure ministers and officials are freed up to focus on more reform of REUL (Retained European Union Law), and to do it faster,” she wrote in the Telegraph.

But Rees-Mogg — who introduced the bill when he was business secretary — called the U-turn a “great missed opportunity” to help tackle the UK’s double-digit inflation.

Questions

“The Bank of England will be meeting later on and is likely to raise interest rates because we have an inflationary problem,” Rees-Mogg said. “One of the other ways to help tackle inflationary problems is supply side reforms - that is, getting regulations that hold the economy back removed. Over decades, we introduced rules from the European Union that made us less economically competitive.”

He was joined in his condemnation by pro-Brexit Tory MP Richard Drax. “The responsibility rests at the top; the prime minister is the chief executive,” Drax said in an interview Thursday. “If things aren’t getting done we should ask the question why.”

At the meeting with Hart, MPs called on ministers to reconsider the climbdown, according to those present. One MP said they may seek to restore the original legislation when it returns to the House of Commons after its passage through the House of Lords in the next few months.

The fallout adds to pressures on the prime minister after the Tories lost more than 1,000 seats in a set of local elections last week and his flagship legislation to crack down on cross-channel migration in small boats faced condemnation in the Lords on Wednesday.

Conservative MPs are also angry with Sunak’s approach to housing reforms and to “leveling up” — the promise to even up opportunities nationwide that helped take former leader Boris Johnson to an 80-seat majority in the 2019 general election. The prime minister must call a general election by January 2025, with the Tories trailing the main opposition Labour Party in national polls by a double-digit margin.

