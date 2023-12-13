(Bloomberg) -- When Rishi Sunak came to power in the UK just over a year ago, he was seen as an electoral boon to his ailing Conservative Party. No longer.

YouGov polling released Wednesday shows Sunak’s net favorability rating fell 10 points to minus 49, his worst so far and a level that matches his party’s rating for the first time since he became prime minister. Until now, voters had viewed the premier — who gained popularity for financial handouts during the Covid-19 pandemic when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer — more favorably than they did his Tory party, which has cycled through five prime ministers since 2016.

The data highlights the scale of the challenge Sunak faces in trying to restore the image of his Conservatives and chisel away at the double-digit poll lead enjoyed by the opposition Labour Party ahead of a general election that Sunak must call within the next year and hold by the end of January 2025.

Neither Sunak nor his party did their image any favors this week after an internal row threatened to scupper the prime minister’s signature policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. While the prime minister ultimately saw off a rebellion to win a vote on the plan in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Tory infighting now threatens to spill over into next year, when the remaining stages of the legislation are due to take place.

Still, there’s some solace for the premier in YouGov’s numbers: Labour leader Keir Starmer is also stuck in negative figures after his favorability rating plunged nine points in two weeks to minus 22. Moreover, Sunak still hasn’t plumbed the depths touched by his predecessors Liz Truss, whose rating at one point to minus 70, and Boris Johnson, who hit minus 53.

The favorability is calculated by subtracting the proportion of Britons who rate the premier or the party unfavorably from those who do so favorably. YouGov polled 2,001 British adults Dec. 11-12.

