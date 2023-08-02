(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak may wish he’d gone on holiday a day earlier. For his final public appearance before jetting off to California on Wednesday, the British prime minister chose to take questions from listeners on LBC radio.

It was 30 minutes that summed up the challenge he faces to win back voters ahead of a general election he’s eyeing for November 2024. From the economy and interest rates to the National Health Service and climate change, the message was the same: Sunak’s Conservative government is failing to deliver.

Even allowing for the fact it’s typically not fans who challenge a premier on air, the questions were on the nose. “I am in my early 30s with a wife and four children to support,” said Jack from Guildford to kick things off, explaining that his mortgage payments are rising to £2800 ($3,580) a month from £1500 due to the inflation-fueled surge in interest rates.

With the Bank of England expected to raise rates again on Thursday, soaring borrowing costs are a sensitive topic for Sunak, who has made tackling inflation one of the five pledges he’s asked voters to judge him by. It’s also one of the few areas where the latest data has looked brighter, after annual consumer price growth cooled to 7.9% in June from 8.7% the previous month.

“The numbers most recently that we had show that we’re heading in the right direction, inflation is coming down, and I think people can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Sunak said. Callers could save “hundreds of pounds” by switching to a longer mortgage term or to interest-only repayments, he said.

“I know families are struggling with the cost of living and that’s why I set it out as my first priority to halve inflation,” he said. “We’re making progress.”

But that was about as good as it got for Sunak, who was soon being challenged on NHS waiting lists soaring above 7 million — which he blamed on labor strikes — and the Conservative Party’s broader record during its 13 years in power.

“You’re the prime minister, you’re the government, your staff aren’t happy — that’s your fault,” countered Olivia, who described herself as a junior doctor from Newcastle.

The criticism rained in from all sides. Sunak said he and caller Jo Foster — who was calling from his own constituency in Richmond, North Yorkshire — have a history of robust disagreements on politics, including over Brexit, which he said is not “the reason that some businesses are struggling at the moment.”

It didn’t prevent Foster from having her say. “What are you going to do about the fact that your Tory policies are causing small businesses to shut up shop?” Foster asked. “It was your government who crashed the economy and left people without any spare disposable income to spend.”

It was not all one-way traffic for Sunak, though. The prime minister used his appearance to hit out at Conservative MP Nadine Dorries, a Boris Johnson supporter who announced her decision to quit Parliament but has yet to do so. “At the moment people aren’t being properly represented,” he said.

But an awkward half hour for Sunak ended on another sensitive topic. Sunak has faced widespread criticism in recent days over his plan to boost North Sea oil and gas investment, which critics see as going against UK pledges to tackle climate change. Sunak said the UK will “not take any lectures from anybody,” when asked about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s remark that nations increasing fossil fuel production are “truly dangerous radicals.”

Still, Sunak knows appearing to be a climate-skeptic is risky politics in the UK, and he again defended the North Sea plan by saying it’s better for the UK to source its own energy rather than accrue carbon emissions via imports. Caller Sarah from Liverpool appeared far from convinced.

“Do you think that you are being hypocritical by allowing oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, by granting new licenses,” she asked.

At that point, LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asked if Sunak was also under pressure from his daughters over his record on climate change. They are a “ready-made focus group” but they are “not eco-zealots,” he said. They are “open to sensible, practical arguments.”

Sunak then said he’s taking his wife and daughters to California for their first family summer holiday in “a few years.” Disneyland is on the agenda there. His political problem is that he’ll return to a less magical kingdom.

