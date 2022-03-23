47m ago
Sunak’s Plan, Russia Sanctions, Swiss Inflation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Rishi Sunak plans to help British families struggling with a surge in energy prices and the cost of living, adding to 21 billion pounds ($28 billion) of measures already announced
- U.S. and U.K. officials said they’re looking at new ways to deepen economic cooperation, even as President Joe Biden’s negotiator suggested that a traditional free-trade agreement may not be the best approach to addressing the challenges
- The U.K. government should press ahead with its sanctions against Russia, but should also help lower income families cope with the knock-on effect of higher energy and other living costs, a group of lawmakers said
- The Swiss National Bank is getting a rare opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a strong exchange rate as it keeps a lid on inflation
- More than a million containers set to ride railway linking Western Europe to Eastern China via Russia are now having to find new routes by sea, adding to costs
- Federal Reserve hawks and doves are joining Jerome Powell’s call to get going on raising interest rates to curb high inflation
- The global economy likely won’t be able to avoid a recession without a resumption of Russian energy exports this year, according to a study by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas economists
- Bloomberg Economics estimates the impact of Ukraine crisis on growth for the euro area, U.K., U.S. and other major economies
