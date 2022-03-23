(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Rishi Sunak plans to help British families struggling with a surge in energy prices and the cost of living, adding to 21 billion pounds ($28 billion) of measures already announced

U.S. and U.K. officials said they’re looking at new ways to deepen economic cooperation, even as President Joe Biden’s negotiator suggested that a traditional free-trade agreement may not be the best approach to addressing the challenges

The U.K. government should press ahead with its sanctions against Russia, but should also help lower income families cope with the knock-on effect of higher energy and other living costs, a group of lawmakers said

The Swiss National Bank is getting a rare opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a strong exchange rate as it keeps a lid on inflation

More than a million containers set to ride railway linking Western Europe to Eastern China via Russia are now having to find new routes by sea, adding to costs

Federal Reserve hawks and doves are joining Jerome Powell’s call to get going on raising interest rates to curb high inflation

The global economy likely won’t be able to avoid a recession without a resumption of Russian energy exports this year, according to a study by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas economists

Bloomberg Economics estimates the impact of Ukraine crisis on growth for the euro area, U.K., U.S. and other major economies

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.