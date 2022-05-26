(Bloomberg) --

Rishi Sunak’s latest multi-billion pound spending spree will heap pressure on the Bank of England to be more aggressive in its battle against inflation.

That’s the view of economists in the immediate aftermath of the chancellor’s statement, which saw him announce around £15 billion ($19 billion) of additional aid for households to see them through a painful spike in energy bills this year.

While the help was broadly welcomed, and seen as a boon for consumers and growth, there were also warnings it would further stoke inflationary pressures in the economy. That could force the BOE to go faster and further with its already historically quick series of interest-rate increases.

With inflation at 9% and predicted to go even higher, officials have already hiked the benchmark rate to 1%, from 0.1% late last year. Money markets are all-but pricing in an increase to 2.25% by the end of 2022.

The measures announced on Thursday amount to around 1% of households’ disposable income, roughly halving the hit to living standards expected by the BOE. That may keep demand higher than expected, meaning policy makers have to do more to take the heat out of the economy.

“Keep this up and, eventually, the BOE will be forced to bring inflation under control by raising rates well above neutral and triggering a recession,” said Berenberg economist Kallum Pickering. “Unemployment would be much worse for living standards than high energy prices, that is for sure.

By unleashing the package Sunak is “helping households, but asking the Bank of England to work harder,” according to Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, which expects policy makers to hike rates to 3% next year.

Meanwhile, Dan Hanson of Bloomberg Economics said the announcement “supports our view that rates are likely to continue rising in the second half, as the labor market stays robust, and creates a risk that the BOE continues to tighten into 2023.”

