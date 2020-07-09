47m ago
Sunak’s Summer, Europe’s Big Idea, WTO’s Big Race: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Rishi Sunak’s stimulus package may help save the Great British summer. Saving the economy will be a far harder task
- European governments that frantically assembled plans to help their economies weather the coronavirus lockdowns are starting to focus on a cliff edge: how to prevent cascading bankruptcies that could derail the rebound
- After becoming the first European country to cut interest rates in the face of the advancing Covid-19 pandemic, Serbia is ready to pause
- The race is on; lead the World Trade Organization out of the worst crisis of its 25-year existence
- Most economists expect the Bank of Japan to leave its main policy settings unchanged at next week’s meeting and through the rest of the year
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to release his first estimate of the full cost of the effort to buffer Canada from its deepest recession since the 1930s
- Australia’s second-largest city entered its six-week stay-at-home order as it battles to contain a second virus wave. Hundreds of businesses across Melbourne fear the impact this time will be worse
