Sunak’s Tax Cuts for U.K. Leave Seven in Eight Set to Pay More

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Treasury will collect more tax from seven in eight workers in the years ahead despite the reductions announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, the Resolution Foundation said.

Only people earning between 49,100 pounds ($64,650) and 50,300 pounds will pay less income tax in 2024-25, and only people earning between 11,000 pounds and 13,500 pounds will pay less tax and National Insurance, the think tank estimated.

Giveaways announced in the Spring Statement, which equated to one sixth of the total increase in taxes since Boris Johnson was elected prime minister in 2019, will still leave 27 million people in work paying more in income tax and national insurance at the end of the current parliamentary term in 2024

Sunak announced personal tax cuts totalling about 10 billion pounds in an effort to ease the cost of living crisis. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the independent fiscal watchdog that produced the forecasts for the Treasury, said the measures undo a quarter of the previously announced increases. The chancellor has also raised taxes on business since the start of the parliament.

Resolution calculated that the lack of additional support for poor households will push 1.3 million Britons into absolute poverty next year, including 500,000 children. That will be the first time Britain has seen such a rise outside of recessions.

“The big picture is that Rishi Sunak has prioritized rebuilding his tax-cutting credentials over supporting the low-to-middle income households who will be hardest hit from the surging cost of living, while also leaving himself fiscal flexibility in the years ahead,” said Torsten Bell, chief executive of Resolution.

