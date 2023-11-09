(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deputy held meetings this week to plan changes to the UK Cabinet, people familiar with the matter said, amid growing calls for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to be fired.

Read more: Braverman Accused of Stoking Divisions Over Protest Marches

Oliver Dowden met with Sunak’s senior aides to discuss the shakeup of senior ministers which could happen as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Details of the reshuffle including the date have not been decided, they said.

The premier’s office declined to comment, citing its policy of not commenting on what it regards as government reshuffle speculation.

Sunak has been under pressure to reset his top team to boost the Conservative Party’s chances of catching the poll-leading Labour Party ahead of a general election expected in 2024. Those calls have ratcheted up this week after a series of controversial comments made by Braverman about the policing of pro-Palestinian protests. She also accused homeless people of sleeping on the streets as a “lifestyle choice,” angering Tory MPs.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters Thursday that a commentary published in the Times newspaper — in which Braverman called pro-Palestinian protesters “hate marchers” and likened the events to parades in Northern Ireland — was not cleared by the prime minister’s office. Still, he said Sunak has “full confidence” in the home secretary.

One issue for Sunak is that the prime minister has also been critical of the pro-Palestinian protest taking place on Saturday, which is also Armistice Day. Last week he said the march was “disrespectful” and that the Cenotaph and other war memorials risked being “desecrated.”

Firing or reassigning Braverman also risks angering the right wing of his party at a critical time. Sunak brought her in to appease that faction, but some Tory MPs see the home secretary’s interventions as preparation for a leadership bid if the party loses next year as expected. Braverman would likely ramp up those efforts if she’s outside government.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.