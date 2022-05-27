(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said his latest multi-billion-pound package of support for the UK economy will have a “minimal” impact on inflation, pushing back against criticism that the extra spending will see historic price gains accelerate even further.

Sunak on Thursday announced £15 billion ($19 billion) in additional aid for households to help see them through one of the deepest squeezes on incomes on record. Still, with inflation already at a four-decade high of 9% and predicted to go even higher, economists warned the salvo risked stoking more price gains, and forcing the Bank of England to respond more aggressively.

When asked in a Sky News interview how much the package would add to inflation, Suank said “our estimate in my view is that it will have a minimal impact.”

Pushed on whether that meant adding 1 percentage point, he said “no, much, much less than that.” The aid won’t push up price because the measures are targeted, and partially funding by raising new money, he said.

