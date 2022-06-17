(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said “all options are on the table” when asked if the UK will withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights following a ruling against Britain’s migration policy.

On Tuesday judges at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg -- which enforces the convention -- caused the Home Office to cancel its first deportation flight to Rwanda at the eleventh hour. Since then Conservative MPs have publicly called for the UK to withdraw from the convention.

