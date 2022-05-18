(Bloomberg) --

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is promising to cut business taxes and spur investment in the British economy as part of the response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more,” Sunak is due to say at the annual dinner of the Confederation of British Industry on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Treasury. “In the autumn budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those things.”

Boris Johnson’s government is keen to productivity and growth in the economy as a long-term solution toward helping people cope with the highest inflation in 40 years. Sunak offered little new in the way of immediate solutions for those struggling to pay daily bills.

Sunak argues that creating better-paying jobs is the best way to shield Britons from shocks ot the economy. He and Johnson have been reluctant to announce extra direct support to ease the squeeze on living standards, for fear of further fueling inflation.

Read More: UK Inflation at a 40-Year High Engulfs Johnson and BOE in Crisis

Sunak will acknowledge pain households are facing in his speech to business leaders gathered by the CBI. He will warn that the coming months will be tough and that the government can’t make global forces disappear.

Yet Sunak will also indicate that more government help could be coming, following reports of a potential package in the summer when Britons will learn of another hike in energy bills.

“As the situation evolves our response will evolve,” Sunak is due to say. “We stand ready to do more.”

UK business investment is currently weak -- 9.1% below its pre-coronavirus pandemic levels -- according to latest data from the Office for National Statistics. Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, said stimulating investment is a priority to avoid an economic slump.

Sunak’s intention to cut taxes on business investment at a future budget “should become a firm commitment now,” Danker said in a statement. “It will ensure that any firm pausing an investment now will be bold, decisive and back their original plans.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.