(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he always backed the UK’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, despite initially asking “tough questions” about the policy when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Sunak has staked his political future on a migration clampdown including an attempt to deter small boats crossing the English Channel by deporting migrants to Rwanda. Media including the BBC reported on Saturday that Sunak had significant doubts about the plan when it was first put forward under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, affirming reporting last month by Bloomberg.

“I would rigorously scrutinize any proposal that crossed my desk, but ultimately I agreed with the prime minister,” Sunak said on Sunday during a televised interview on the BBC, adding that it was “my job to ask probing questions.”

Sunak insisted he believes in deterrence and that he has prioritized the policy since becoming becoming prime minister in October 2022. “Just because someone’s asking tough questions, doesn’t mean that they don’t believe in the proposal,” he said.

