(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he’s “keen” to reach a deal with junior doctors in England to resolve a dispute over pay and end a series of damaging strikes in the National Health Service.

Thousands of junior doctors began a 4-day strike on Tuesday, prompting warnings from hospital leaders about patient safety amid the worst disruption in NHS history. But the government has called the British Medical Association’s demands on pay “unreasonable,” and formal talks have yet to materialize. Sunak reiterated that cutting inflation is the government’s priority.

“We are keen to find accommodation, we are happy to talk about pay settlements that are reasonable, that are fair, that are affordable for the taxpayer and allow us to continue delivering on our promise to halve inflation,” Sunak said on Wednesday in a pooled broadcast interview.

The BMA argues is seeking “pay restoration” after below-inflation increases over the last 15 years eroded paychecks. That would mean a raise this year of 35%, although the union clarified last week that the number was intended as a “starting point.”

Sunak pointed to recent deals struck with nursing and other health care unions in an effort to end strikes by nurses and ambulance workers as evidence the government is prepared to move on pay. Union members are still considering those pay offers.

“The government has got a track record in showing that it can get around the table and find reasonable compromise and a way through these difficult situations as we’ve already done with several other health unions,” he said.

