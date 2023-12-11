(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government didn’t level with the public about economic trade-offs around Covid-19 lockdowns, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his long-awaited evidence to the UK’s inquiry into the pandemic.

When the coronavirus hit in early 2020, the government failed to set out the broader implications for the economy, education and mental health of shutting down society and keeping people indoors, Sunak said on Monday.

The government’s communications strategy “wanted to simplify things, because we were dealing with something that was unprecedented, we didn’t know how people would respond, behave, comply,” Sunak told the inquiry on Monday. But it came “at the cost of not having from the beginning, a broader conversation about the other impacts on other walks of life,” he said.

Read more: Sunak’s Shift From ‘Dishy Rishi’ to ‘Dr. Death’ Faces UK Hearing

He was pressed on his summer 2022 interview with the Spectator magazine when he leaned into the lockdown-skeptic views common on the political right. In that article, Sunak said scientists were given too much power and there was not enough discussion about the “trade-offs” involved with lockdowns. He also complained about not being able to convey his views early in the pandemic.

On Monday, Sunak said that was a reference to the UK’s communications strategy, rather than his access to the prime minister. He said he had regular talks with Johnson and that he never felt he lacked the opportunity to express his view. “I saw the prime minister probably more than I saw my own wife for this period of time,” Sunak said.

The question of whether the government, and Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer, prioritized the economy over public health is one of the key issues facing the inquiry. It’s a sensitive issue for Sunak, who is likely to face questions on his Eat Out to Help Out program — half-price meals in bars and restaurants aimed at boosting the hospitality industry — in the summer of 2020, which was soon followed by a rise in cases and a second national lockdown.

With the Conservatives behind Keir Starmer’s Labour Party by about 20 points ahead of a UK election expected next year, the inquiry has thrust Sunak back into the chaos of the Johnson era and the UK’s 230,000 Covid deaths. His appearance comes at a dangerous political moment, as his Tories battle over his flagship plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

Sunak opened his testimony saying he was “deeply sorry to all those who lost loved ones” during the pandemic.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.