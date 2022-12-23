(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted the government is acting in the UK’s interests by refusing to negotiate salary deals with health unions, though he did not rule out the possibility of a one-off payment to end the standoff as nurses and paramedics prepare for more strikes next year.

“I want to make sure that we reduce inflation and part of that is being responsible in setting public sector pay,” Sunak told broadcasters on Friday. “The government has acted fairly and reasonably in accepting all the recommendations of the public sector pay review bodies.”

When asked if he is considering giving National Health Service workers a one-time pay rise given the public support for their industrial action, he said the government’s door “is always open.”

Sunak is under increasing public pressure to back down — though many in his ruling Conservative Party support his position — as the UK prepares for further disruption in healthcare, transport, postal services and border force over the Christmas break and in the New Year. Ambulance workers and nurses said they will carry out two more days of strikes in January.

Ambulance Workers Plan New Strikes to Push UK Government on Pay

Ministers have consistently said they won’t negotiate pay and will stick to an independent panel’s recommendation earlier in the year, which averages at just under 5%, despite inflation rising above 10% in recent months. Health unions have said they’re willing to call off strikes if negotiations take place.

