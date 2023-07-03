(Bloomberg) -- The UK government said opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s pick to be his most senior aide broke UK civil service rules by holding undeclared talks before taking the job, an accusation that will not prevent the appointment taking effect in September.

Sue Gray first spoke to Starmer about the role “approximately four months before she resigned from the civil service,” Cabinet Office Minister Jeremy Quin said in a written statement to Parliament on Monday. That was a “prima facie” breach of the civil service code, he said.

The ambiguous wording of Quin’s statement — “prima facie” can be interpreted as “clear cut” or “superficial” depending on the reading — underscores the political nature of the government’s statement. Gray was cleared last week by Acoba, the body that regulates appointments by former government employees, after finding that she had not abused her position to benefit the opposition.

Gray is expected to take up the position as Starmer’s chief of staff in September, filling a key vacancy ahead of a general election due before January 2025. Labour had previously said no rules were broken by Gray over her discussions about the job.

Her appointment has angered some Conservative MPs because Gray led the government’s inquiry into the “Partygate” breaches of pandemic rules in Downing Street by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisers, as well as current premier Rishi Sunak.

Johnson’s supporters have said Gray’s subsequent move to Labour implies she was not impartial — even though Johnson himself argued at the time that her report had largely vindicated him, and her inquiry was criticized by Johnson’s political opponents as being a “whitewash.”

As a senior figure in Whitehall, many Tory MPs fear that Gray will prove a significant hire for Starmer, whose Labour leads the Conservatives by 22 points in the latest national survey by YouGov.

