(Bloomberg) -- The UK wants to “de-escalate tensions” in the Red Sea and that it joined US-led air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen as a “last resort,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ahead of his statement to Parliament Monday.

“We faced an escalating series of attacks from the Houthis on commercial shipping, including an attack on a Royal Navy warship,” Sunak told reporters during a visit to Essex. “That’s unacceptable.”

Sunak is preparing to address members of Parliament for the first time since the air strikes on Iran-backed Houthis, amid criticism from some lawmakers who said they should have been consulted before any military action. Still, the main opposition Labour Party said it supports the move, a position that is likely to take much of the political heat out of Sunak’s appearance.

Houthi rebels have been attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for weeks, in response to Israel’s war in Gaza. The attacks have disrupted global trade as many vessels have either paused transit through the Red Sea or decided to sail thousands of miles around Africa to avoid the dangerous waters.

The strikes have prompted concern that Israel’s war with Hamas, which is also backed by Iran, will expand into a regional conflict. The UK has said it spoken to the Houthis and Iran about halting attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

“It’s right that we took proportionate, targeted action against military targets to send a strong message that that behavior is unacceptable,” Sunak said. “It was a last resort, it came after the end of exhaustive diplomatic activity including a UN Security Council. Now, I think it is incumbent on the Houthis to recognize the international condemnation for what they are doing and desist. But we, of course, will not hesitate to protect our security where required.”

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters at a regular briefing Monday the air strikes had “degraded” the Houthis’ capabilities. He said the UK is in contact with shipping firms and other companies affected by the instability.

Earlier, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said there is “no precise recipe” for determining if the strikes will have deterred the Houthis. “We’re monitoring whether there are shipments or whether we detect intelligence and the rest of it,” he said on Monday. He told the BBC the UK will “look again” at further strikes against group if the attacks in the Red Sea do not stop.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he backed the air strikes but that Sunak should “set out the case” if he plans further action. He told reporters in London there is a distinction between urgent “one-off” operations and a “sustained campaign,” which he said should require more Parliament involvement.

