(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he plans to push emergency legislation through Parliament to designate Rwanda a safe country, as he sought to stave off a furious backlash on the right of his Conservative Party after the Supreme Court ruled his plan to deport asylum seekers to the African nation is unlawful.

The prime minister told a press conference in Downing Street that he’s negotiating a new treaty with Rwanda to ensure asylum seekers deported there on flights from Britain will be protected against removal to another country — one of the key concerns cited by the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning when issuing its verdict. That deal will also “make clear that we will bring back anyone if ordered to do so by court,” he said.

The government will also “take the extraordinary step of introducing emergency legislation” to buttress the treaty, Sunak said. The new law “will enable parliament to confirm that with our new treaty that Rwanda is safe. It will ensure that people cannot further delay flights by bringing systemic challenges in our domestic courts and stop our policy being repeatedly blocked.”

“I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights,” Sunak said.

