UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government is working on a new package of energy support for businesses once current arrangements expire at the end of the tax year in April.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is working on assistance for businesses that will be “more targeted” than current aid to ensure public money goes to those that need it the most, Sunak told the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference in Birmingham on Monday.

“We recognize a particular issue with a group of industries who are very reliant on energy that we need to make sure we have a plan for, and so you can expect the chancellor to address that,” he said.

