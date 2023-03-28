Mar 28, 2023
Sunak Says Xi’s Actions Undermine China’s Credibility on Ukraine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that China’s actions “undermine their credibility” as a neutral party on Ukraine, and urged President Xi Jinping to “use his influence with Putin to end this war.”
Speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing in London on Tuesday, Sunak said that it was “clear that Russia is dependent on China” after Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow.
While the UK government “welcomed China’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” its decision to abstain on UN Security Council resolutions and its “actions elsewhere” showed it was not neutral, the prime minister said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:12
Energy stocks to hold for the long haul: Three hot picks from Cole Smead
-
6:04
Margaret Franklin on rebranding finance as a career for women
-
5:04
Powell hedged his bet of a soft landing: Larry Berman
-
13:05
Is your retirement portfolio ready for what's to come?
-
6:39
Investment opportunities in cannabis stocks: Three hot picks from Matt Bottomley
-
What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?