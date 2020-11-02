(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the government expects strict new rules to bring Covid-19 infections down sufficiently in England, as he sought to reassure Conservative lawmakers who fear an extension to the four-week partial lockdown will be needed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the tougher restrictions on Saturday, including closing pubs, gyms and non-essential shops from Thursday, subject to a vote in Parliament. But after senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday the rules could be extended beyond the planned Dec. 2 end-date, Sunak on Monday stressed the rules are “time-limited” by law and will expire.

The fresh lockdown, which the government resisted for weeks amid calls for a so-called circuit breaker by the opposition Labour Party, threatens to foment a rebellion within Johnson’s Tory party, with a number of senior rank-and-file members voicing their opposition over the weekend. They’re concerned about the impingements on civil liberties and the damage being wrought on the economy by repeated national closures.

Sunak said the government expects the new measures to bring down infections enough to resume the government’s regional, tiered approach to social-distancing rules in December -- though he also warned there’s no single criteria that will be used to determine if that’s the case. By saying the lockdown will be time-limited in law, it means MPs will get another vote if the government wants to extend it.

‘Firm Hope’

“Our expectation and firm hope -- on the basis of everything we know today -- is the measures we put in place for the time that they are going to be in place for, will be sufficient to do the job that we need,” Sunak told BBC Radio.

Johnson will deliver a statement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon to set out the latest measures, after a leak on Friday night rushed him into an announcement on Saturday. He’ll say that scientific modeling showed that without action, the rate of deaths could be twice as bad as in the first wave of the pandemic.

“Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level,” Johnson will say, according to his office. “I know some in the House believe we should have reached this decision earlier, but I believe it was right to try every possible option to get this virus under control at a local level, with strong local action and strong local leadership.”

Bloomberg Economics said the second lockdown will mean the economy contracts in the fourth quarter and that the Bank of England will increase its asset purchase target this week by possibly more than the 100 billion pounds ($129 billion) previously forecast.

The plan is almost certain to pass in the House of Commons because it’s backed by Labour. Of bigger concern to Johnson will be the size of any Tory rebellion, and if he has to rely on opposition parties to win the vote.

Tory lawmakers have already shown their displeasure at the coronavirus restrictions, when 42 of them rebelled in a vote last month to confirm the government’s imposition of a 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants.

“This repetitive cycle of lockdowns is immensely damaging to people’s livelihoods, is deeply depressing and is causing a huge toll in terms of people’s mental health and family relationships,” Graham Brady, who heads the 1922 committee of rank-and-file Conservatives MPs, told BBC Radio late Sunday.

