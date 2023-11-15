(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he’s working on a migration treaty with Rwanda and is prepared to change domestic law as he sought to stave off the threat of a rebellion from right-wing Conservatives after the Supreme Court ruled his flagship immigration plan unlawful.

“The government has been working already on a new treaty with Rwanda and we will finalize that in the light of today’s judgment,” Sunak told the House of Commons on Wednesday, just two hours after the court gave its verdict. “Furthermore if necessary I am prepared to revisit our domestic legal frameworks. Let me assure the House my commitment to stopping the boats is unwavering.”

Read More: Sunak’s Rwanda Asylum Plan Left in Tatters by UK Top Court

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.