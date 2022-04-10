(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak is seeking a formal review into whether he properly declared his financial interests, a move the U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer said he hoped would ensure the public “retain confidence” as he seeks to move past a row over his and his family’s tax affairs.

“I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity,” Sunak said on Twitter, where he also posted his letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request his “ministerial declarations” be probed by the government’s independent adviser.

Sunak is trying to repair the damage to his career after a slew of negative headlines about his and his family’s wealth and the way they manage it, which have fed the perception that he’s out of touch with ordinary Britons during a record slump in living standards.

Last week it emerged that Sunak’s millionaire wife, Akshata Murthy, holds non-domicile status and hasn’t been paying U.K. tax on overseas earnings. Though her position was legal, Murthy said in the wake of the furor she would no longer take advantage of the rules and would now pay British tax on her global income.

Sunak himself was also forced to acknowledge he held a U.S. green card while already in his current role as the U.K.’s finance minister. Together with his wife’s so-called non-dom status, the revelation further fueled the perception that Sunak is not committed to Britain.

Read more: Sunak’s Green Card Heaps Further Pressure on U.K. Chancellor

Johnson has so far defended Sunak, telling reporters on Friday the chancellor is doing an “outstanding job” -- though he also said he had not been aware of Murthy’s tax status.

The focus on Sunak’s financial affairs comes at a time when his popularity was already slumping following a Spring Statement, in which he was accused of not doing enough to help people most at risk of surging prices.

It’s a dramatic turnaround in the chancellor’s fortunes, given just weeks ago Sunak was seen as a front-runner to replace Johnson. At the time, the prime minister had been brought to the brink by allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

But that was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, Johnson’s approval ratings are recovering, while his chancellor is under severe pressure.

“My overriding concern is that the public retain confidence in the answers they are given,” Sunak wrote in his letter to Johnson. “I am confident that such a review of my declarations will find all relevant information was accurately declared.”

