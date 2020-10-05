(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said “hard choices are everywhere” as he warned about the need to get U.K. spending and borrowing under control in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has blown a hole in Britain’s public finances, as the government spent tens of billions to support jobs and prop up the economy.

With the virus not under control, there’s growing unease in Sunak’s Conservative Party about the debts being stored up for the future. The pandemic has pushed the national debt above 2 trillion pounds ($2.6 trillion), or more than 100% of gross domestic product.

“We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finances strong, and through careful management of our economy, this Conservative government will always balance the books,” Sunak told his party’s annual conference. “If instead we argue there is no limit on what we can spend, that we can simply borrow our way out of any hole, what is the point in us? I have never pretended there is some easy cost-free answer.”

The nation has already borrowed more since it introduced a national lockdown in March than during the whole year following the financial crisis, with the budget deficit on course to be approaching 400 billion pounds in the current fiscal year, almost a fifth of the economy.

The government has hinted strongly that significant tax rises will be introduced once the crisis has passed.

With the U.K. virus caseload heading upwards again after a lull over the summer, the chancellor said decisions on the public finances would need to be taken in “the medium term.”

The chancellor is already bracing for a wave of unemployment when his flagship furlough program ends at the end of the month.

Some economists forecast joblessness will surge past 3 million from 1.4 million currently as businesses forced to remain closed, or those unable to re-open fully let go workers they can no longer afford.

Sunak on Monday reiterated a line he’s said often in recent weeks: that he can’t save every job. But he said “the pain of knowing it, only grows with each passing day.” He said that his “single priority” as chancellor “to create, support and extend opportunity to as many people as I can.”

“We will not let talent wither, or waste, we will help all who want it, find new opportunity and develop new skills,” Sunak said. “Even if it feels like there is no hope, I am telling you that there is, and that the overwhelming might of the British state will be placed at your service.”

With the U.K. media filled with stories about the chancellor pushing back against some of the toughest proposed coronavirus restrictions, Sunak paid tribute to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, acknowledging the “difficult trade-offs and decisions” the pandemic has forced upon him.

“Challenges are part of the job, but on the big calls, in the big moments, Boris Johnson has got it right and we need that leadership,” he said.

He earlier told the Sun newspaper he finds the nationwide 10 p.m. curfew for the hospitality industry “frustrating.” The new early closure was imposed last month, after the Treasury spent August trying to boost the industry by subsidizing restaurant meals.

