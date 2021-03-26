(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak suggested he’ll do less to spur consumption as the U.K. emerges from its third coronavirus lockdown than he did after the first shutdown last year.

“This time around, we know now -- both from our experience and from looking around the world -- that actually once you reopen things it seems that people will get out there and do what they do best, which is, go have fun,” Sunak said Friday in an interview hosted by iNHouse Communications. “There’s probably less role really for government to encourage or incentivize that.”

Sunak also said work patterns are likely to change in the wake of the pandemic, with a more “hybrid” approach where people split working time between home and office. That may hit transport operators and other businesses reliant on consumers, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.