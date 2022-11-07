(Bloomberg) -- Plans by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to build a national flagship dubbed the “Royal Yacht Britannia” have been torpedoed by Rishi Sunak’s new government as it seeks ways to save money.

The ship was a much-derided dream of Johnson and other Brexiteers in the ruling Conservative Party who had hoped it would sail the seas boosting international trade and selling their concept of “Global Britain.”

But as Sunak navigates the stormy political waters of tax rises and drastic spending cuts to fill the estimated £35 billion ($40 billion) fiscal hole in the public finances, the yacht -- tipped to cost about £250 million to build -- found itself in the Treasury’s cross hairs.

Announcing the decision to give the ship a wide berth, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament on Monday that government spending would instead “prioritize delivering capabilities which safeguard our national infrastructure.”

Sunak’s spokesman told reporters at a regular briefing: “The prime minister thinks it’s right to prioritize when difficult spending decisions are to be made.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.