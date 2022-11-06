(Bloomberg) -- The UK will invest in Egyptian and Kenyan clean energy projects and fund rainforest protection in the Congo basin as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged British support for countries on the front-line of climate change.

Sunak will attend the COP27 climate summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, his first foreign trip as prime minister. He initially planned to skip the meeting, but changed his mind after critics questioned his commitment to Britain’s push for net-zero emissions. He will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Georgia Meloni.

The UK presided over the last COP in Glasgow before handing over the presidency to Egypt.

“By honoring the pledges we made in Glasgow, we can turn our struggle against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth,” he said in a statement.

Sunak’s government will commit £65.5 million ($74.5 million) to the Clean Energy Innovation Facility, proving grants to researchers and scientists in developing countries to accelerate the development of clean technology. The UK will provide funding of £90 million for conservation in the Congo Basin, a tropical rainforest which is home to some 10,000 kinds of plants and several endangered species.

“Recognizing the existential threat climate change is already posing around the world” the UK is committing to triple funding for climate adaptation from £500 million in 2019 to £1.5 billion in 2025, according to the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.