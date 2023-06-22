(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s spokesman declined to say the prime minister thinks Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey is doing a good job after inflation data on Wednesday showed prices still rising at more than four times the bank’s 2% target.

While the spokesman, Jamie Davies, told reporters in London that the premier retains “full confidence” in the governor, meaning he is not calling for his resignation, he also declined to praise Bailey’s efforts ahead of a decision by the Bank of England on interest rates Thursday.

At a regular briefing on Thursday, Davies was offered three opportunities to say Sunak thinks Bailey is doing a good job, and batted all three away. “The prime minister thinks that it is important that we continue to support the bank in the work they are doing,” he said.

Davies’s lukewarm endorsement of Bailey signal exasperation at the top of government over the bank’s failure to rein in inflation, which last hit the 2% target in July 2021 and has been more than four times that level for the past 14 months. On Wednesday evening, Transport Secretary Mark Harper was asked about the criticism that the central bank had been too slow to raise interest rates, telling Sky News: “Some people make that criticism, yes, and there was a decision to make at the beginning about whether inflation was transitory or not.”

