(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still has confidence in Gavin Williamson after revelations the cabinet minister unleashed an expletive-filled tirade against a colleague over attending the Queen’s funeral.

“These were messages sent in the heat of the moment, expressing frustration,” Oliver Dowden, the head of Sunak’s cabinet office, said in and interview on Sky News. “It was a difficult time for the party and he now accepts that he shouldn’t have done that and he regrets doing so.”

“Of course” Sunak continues to have confidence in Williamson as a member of his cabinet, Dowden said.

Williamson, who serves as minister of state without portfolio, targeted Wendy Morton, the Conservative Party’s chief whip, during the short-lived government of Prime Minister Liz Truss with a mix of vulgar and threatening messages after Morton didn’t include him on the list of officials attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

UK to Have Extra May Public Holiday to Mark King’s Coronation

He told Morton in one message that there was a “price for everything,” after he accused her of keeping him off the guest list. In another, he said, her conduct was “disgusting” and she chose to “f*** us all over,” according to the Sunday Times, which obtained screenshots of the messages.

Williamson told the newspaper that he regretted “getting frustrated about the way colleagues and I felt we were being treated,” and that he’d happily work with Morton again.

Morton made a formal complaint about the text messages to the Tory party shortly before Sunak won his bid to replace Truss. Dowden confirmed that Sunak was aware of a complaint, though he hadn’t seen details of the text messages when he appointed Williamson to his latest cabinet position last month.

Williamson has had a checkered career in government. He was replaced as Boris Johnson’s education minister after his plan for grading school exams during the peak of the Covid pandemic caused chaos. He was sacked as defence minister by Prime Minister Theresa May in 2019 after accusations that he had leaked confidential information. He denied leaking details of Huawei Technologies Co.’s role in the UK’s 5G phone network.

Read More: Firing Williamson for Leak Won’t Silence May’s Split Cabinet

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.